Golden Knights at Stars projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-21-14) at STARS (39-14-10)

8 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Rantanen skated Monday for the first time since being injured playing for Finland at the Olympics, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the hope is the forward will be able to return within the next 2-3 weeks. ... Hintz will not require surgery after being injured during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday; the forward remains week to week.