Golden Knights at Stars projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-21-14) at STARS (39-14-10)
8 p.m. ET; FOX4, Victory+, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Rantanen skated Monday for the first time since being injured playing for Finland at the Olympics, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the hope is the forward will be able to return within the next 2-3 weeks. ... Hintz will not require surgery after being injured during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday; the forward remains week to week.