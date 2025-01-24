Golden Knights at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (30-14-4) at STARS (29-17-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Logan Stankoven -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel

Mathew Dumba -- Esa Lindell

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Brendan Smith

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots Thursday. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. … Bichsel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

