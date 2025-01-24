Golden Knights at Stars projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Logan Stankoven -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel
Mathew Dumba -- Esa Lindell
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist, Brendan Smith
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots Thursday. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. … Bichsel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.