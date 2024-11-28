Nichushkin sparks Avalanche to shootout victory against Golden Knights

Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for the Avalanche (13-10-0), who have won four of their past five games.

“You try not to get caught up in what happens in the other end too much. Just taking it five minutes at a time, make those saves,” Georgiev said. “Definitely pretty tight defensive game from both sides. You try to enjoy it as a goalie, for sure. I know our guys were battling, just trying to find the next goal and shut it down defensively. I think we did a great job of that defensively, just blocking a lot of shots and coming back a lot.”

Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights (14-6-3), who had won three straight and finished 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip. Hill made 33 saves, including 14 in the third period and three in overtime. He stopped Nichushkin on a point-blank one-timer during a power play with 7:26 left in the third, then was at the right post to make the save on his one-timer during a delayed penalty with 10 seconds left.

Hill then made a glove save on Josh Manson’s one-timer from the low slot with 1:40 remaining in overtime.

“We looked tired. We're at the end of a road trip, and we are tired,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Adin Hill played well, earned us a point.”