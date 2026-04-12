Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with win against Avalanche

Colorado, which clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and won the Central Division title with a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, also clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Thursday.

“We were OK. We've kind of solidified our position there, so you fight that a little bit with trying to stay sharp as we move forward here through the next few games,” Colorado assistant coach Nolan Pratt said. “I thought we did enough to generate a couple more goals potentially, but when you get to overtime, we miss an opportunity with 'Toewser' that probably was in if it doesn't catch the knob of his stick, and then they capitalize going the other way.

“So there's some good things in there, but it's more about us just trying to stay sharp now as we move through these last few.”

Toews gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:17 of the first period. He collected a pass from Brock Nelson at the point and sent a wrist shot on net that squeaked through the body and left arm of Hart.

“It comes down to still playing with good habits, and still sticking to our game as much as we possibly can,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “ There was good and there was also not so good. I mean, there are things we can definitely improve on, but overall, competitive game.”

Stone tied it 1-1 while on a power play at 13:47. Mitch Marner's wrist shot from the blue line was deflected by Tomas Hertl and fluttered to the front of the net, where Stone knocked it down between his legs out of midair and lifted a backhander over Blackwood's blocker.

“It was a heck of a goal. He's been scoring goals for us like that all season, and, yeah, it was a big goal for us,” Eichel said. “Obviously, we got one back there after they got one on the power play. So, yeah, it was a great goal. It was a timely one and a big one for our group. 'Stoney's' been awesome. He's been scoring a lot of timely goals for us and big ones.”