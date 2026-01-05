Situation Room Initiated Challenge: VGK @ CHI – 1:18 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that there was no conclusive evidence that Chicago’s Tyler Bertuzzi preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to his goal. Therefore, the original call on the ice was confirmed.

In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

