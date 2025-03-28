Golden Knights at Blackhawks projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Tomas Hertl (shoulder), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno

Philipp Kurashev -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Status report

Neither Pietrangelo, a defenseman, nor Hertl, a center, will play during the remainder of the Golden Knights road trip, which ends at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Korchinski was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.