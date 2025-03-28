Golden Knights at Blackhawks projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Tomas Hertl (shoulder), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno
Philipp Kurashev -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Status report
Neither Pietrangelo, a defenseman, nor Hertl, a center, will play during the remainder of the Golden Knights road trip, which ends at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Korchinski was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.