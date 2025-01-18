Golden Knights at Blackhawks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-13-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-28-3)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Cole Schwindt -- William Karlsson -- Brett Howden
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Alexander Holtz -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Nicolas Roy
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Status report
Neither conducted a morning skate Saturday … Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. ... Maroon did not practice on Friday for maintenance but is expected to play.