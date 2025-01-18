Golden Knights at Blackhawks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-13-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-28-3)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Cole Schwindt -- William Karlsson -- Brett Howden

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Alexander Holtz -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Nicolas Roy

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Status report

Neither conducted a morning skate Saturday … Samsonov is expected to start after Hill made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. ... Maroon did not practice on Friday for maintenance but is expected to play.