Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (49-22-9) at FLAMES (39-27-14)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad --Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg, Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin, Adin Hill

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Joel Farabee

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Zayne Parekh, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Status report

Eichel, a center, Stone, a forward, and defensemen Hanifin and Pietrangelo will not play for the Golden Knights, who have clinched first place in the Pacific Division. ... Samsonov, who hasn't played since March 23 because of a lower-body injury, will start with Schmid backing him up; Hill, a goalie, will not dress. ... The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

