Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (49-22-9) at FLAMES (39-27-14)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brandon Saad --Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg, Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin, Adin Hill
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Joel Farabee
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Zayne Parekh, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Status report
Eichel, a center, Stone, a forward, and defensemen Hanifin and Pietrangelo will not play for the Golden Knights, who have clinched first place in the Pacific Division. ... Samsonov, who hasn't played since March 23 because of a lower-body injury, will start with Schmid backing him up; Hill, a goalie, will not dress. ... The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.