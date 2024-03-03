Sabres score 7, surge past Golden Knights

Dylan Cozens scored two short-handed goals and Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (29-28-4), who have won five of six and are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Logan Thompson made 28 saves for the Golden Knights (33-21-7), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:55 of the first period when he stole the puck from William Karlsson at the top of the right circle before spinning in the high slot and beating Thompson stick side.

Cozens won a race to a loose puck in the neutral zone and broke in short-handed to make it 2-0 at 54 seconds of the second period.

Brendan Brisson cut it to 2-1 on the same power play at 1:46. Nicolas Roy sent a backhand pass through the crease to Brisson below the right circle for a one-timer.

Karlsson was uncovered low in the right circle when he one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault to tie it 2-2 at 4:28.

Zemgus Girgensons put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 14:46. Eric Robinson pressured Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez into a turnover along the right wall and sent a short pass to Girgensons, who cut around Alex Pietrangelo in the circle before scoring far side.

Kyle Okposo batted a rebound of a Skinner shot toward the net and it hit Thompson’s knocking it into the net and pushing the lead to 4-2 at 2:20 of the third period.

Power’s point shot beat a screened Thompson to extend it to 5-2 at 6:26 and Mittelstadt scored from the top of the left circle on the power play make it 6-2 at 12:18.

Cozens scored his second short-handed goal for the 7-2 final when he backhanded the rebound of his own shot off the end boards past Thompson at 17:12.