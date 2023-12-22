Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights

Ben Hutton signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an annual average value of $975,000.

The defenseman, who originally signed with Vegas as free agent on Oct. 28, 2021, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 28 games this season. His plus-seven rating is tied for second among Vegas defensemen, tied with Keegan Kolesar. Brayden McNabb leads with plus-12.

Selected in the fifth round (No. 147) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, the 30-year-old has 120 points (23 goals, 97 assists) in 496 NHL regular-season games with the Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Canucks.

He made his NHL postseason debut last season, playing two games for the Golden Knights on their run to the Stanley Cup.