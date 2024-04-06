TEMPE, Ariz. -- Michael Carcone scored the tying and go-ahead goals for the Arizona Coyotes, who rallied with six straight in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 at Mullett Arena on Friday.
Coyotes score 6 straight, rally from down 3 in 3rd to stun Golden Knights
Carcone gets go-ahead goal with 5:13 left after tying it; Vegas loses ground in Pacific
Alex Kerfoot had a goal and an assist and Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists for the Coyotes (32-39-5), who trailed 4-1 entering the third after allowing four consecutive goals in the second period. Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves for Arizona, which had lost two in a row.
William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights (42-26-8), who had won three in a row and seven of nine (7-1-1). Logan Thompson made 25 saves.
Vegas is five points behind the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Friday.
Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone each scored in a span of 1:07 to tie it in the third, the fourth-fastest three goals in franchise history.
Doan cut it to 4-2 at 8:19 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. It was his third goal in five NHL games.
Bjugstad made it 4-3 at 9:16 with a shot from the slot. Carcone scored 10 seconds later to tie it 4-4, a one-timer from the left circle after Liam O’Brien forced a turnover.
Alec Martinez appeared to give Vegas a 5-4 lead at 11:42, but Arizona coach Andre Tourigny successfully challenged the play was offside.
Carcone’s second goal then gave Arizona a 5-4 lead at 14:47.
Josh Brown extended it to 6-4 at 15:48 with Arizona’s fifth goal in six shots and Logan Cooley scored an empty-net goal at 17:25 for the 7-4 final.
Kerfoot gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the second period. Jack Eichel responded at 7:39 to tie it 1-1, scoring off a Brayden McNabb rebound.
Karlsson made it 2-1 at 11:08 off Brendan Brisson’s drop pass. Anthony Mantha extended it to 3-1 at 14:37, finishing a give-and-go with Karlsson on an odd-man rush.
Chandler Stephenson pushed it to 4-1 at 18:08, driving to the net from the right face-off circle.