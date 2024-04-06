Coyotes score 6 straight, rally from down 3 in 3rd to stun Golden Knights

Carcone gets go-ahead goal with 5:13 left after tying it; Vegas loses ground in Pacific

Recap: Golden Knights @ Coyotes 4.5.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Michael Carcone scored the tying and go-ahead goals for the Arizona Coyotes, who rallied with six straight in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 at Mullett Arena on Friday.

Alex Kerfoot had a goal and an assist and Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists for the Coyotes (32-39-5), who trailed 4-1 entering the third after allowing four consecutive goals in the second period. Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves for Arizona, which had lost two in a row.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights (42-26-8), who had won three in a row and seven of nine (7-1-1). Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Vegas is five points behind the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Friday.

Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone each scored in a span of 1:07 to tie it in the third, the fourth-fastest three goals in franchise history.

Doan cut it to 4-2 at 8:19 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. It was his third goal in five NHL games.

Bjugstad made it 4-3 at 9:16 with a shot from the slot. Carcone scored 10 seconds later to tie it 4-4, a one-timer from the left circle after Liam O’Brien forced a turnover.

Alec Martinez appeared to give Vegas a 5-4 lead at 11:42, but Arizona coach Andre Tourigny successfully challenged the play was offside.

Carcone’s second goal then gave Arizona a 5-4 lead at 14:47.

Josh Brown extended it to 6-4 at 15:48 with Arizona’s fifth goal in six shots and Logan Cooley scored an empty-net goal at 17:25 for the 7-4 final.

Kerfoot gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the second period. Jack Eichel responded at 7:39 to tie it 1-1, scoring off a Brayden McNabb rebound.

Karlsson made it 2-1 at 11:08 off Brendan Brisson’s drop pass. Anthony Mantha extended it to 3-1 at 14:37, finishing a give-and-go with Karlsson on an odd-man rush.

Chandler Stephenson pushed it to 4-1 at 18:08, driving to the net from the right face-off circle.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Wright has 2 goals, assist for Kraken in win against Ducks

Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Hurricanes rally to hand Capitals 5th loss in row

Sabres top Flyers, gain on them in East wild-card race

Goodrow scores twice, Rangers edge Red Wings to maintain Metro lead

Lightning clinch playoff berth after losses by Flyers, Capitals, Red Wings

Maple Leafs clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth for 8th straight season 

Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoff race in Eastern Conference

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Panthers-Bruins, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: MacKinnon, McDavid go head-to-head, trying to catch Kucherov

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Tkachuk tells NHL.com how change in approach lifted game for Panthers