Canucks at Jets projected lineups

CANUCKS (3-13-1) at JETS (5-8-3)

7:00 p.m. ET; SNE, TSN3

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Jacob Quillan -- Linus Karlsson

Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Guillaume Brisebois

Jamie Oleksiak -- Victor Mancini

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip), Tom Willander (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson

Stuart Skinner

Nico Daws

Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Isak Rosén

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed)

Status report

Willander was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury ahead of a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He skated in Winnipeg on Thursday but is not expected to play. … Merilainen is expected to start. … Jets coach Scott Arniel says they plan to play Tyrel Bauer at forward for the entire game. Bauer played his first eight games of the season as a defenseman, and then played forward and defense in Winnipeg’s 5-4 overtime win in Montreal on Tuesday. … Morrissey, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey and will not play. He has missed 12 games. … The Jets recalled Yager from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday, and he enters the lineup in place of Niederreiter.