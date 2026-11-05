Canucks at Jets projected lineups

CANUCKS (3-13-1) at JETS (5-8-3)
7:00 p.m. ET; SNE, TSN3
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O'Connor -- Jacob Quillan -- Linus Karlsson
Paul Cotter -- Max Sasson -- Brendan Gallagher
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Guillaume Brisebois
Jamie Oleksiak -- Victor Mancini
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip), Tom Willander (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Isak Rosén
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed)
Status report
Willander was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury ahead of a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He skated in Winnipeg on Thursday but is not expected to play. … Merilainen is expected to start. … Jets coach Scott Arniel says they plan to play Tyrel Bauer at forward for the entire game. Bauer played his first eight games of the season as a defenseman, and then played forward and defense in Winnipeg’s 5-4 overtime win in Montreal on Tuesday. … Morrissey, a defenseman, skated in a non-contact jersey and will not play. He has missed 12 games. … The Jets recalled Yager from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday, and he enters the lineup in place of Niederreiter.