Dubois scores twice, lifts Capitals past Canucks in OT

Aliaksei Protas carried the puck into the Vancouver zone, circled around the back of the net and passed to Dubois, who skated down the slot and beat Kevin Lankinen.

Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals (27-10-4), who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2) and their home point streak to nine (7-0-2).

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin was held off the score sheet and remains 23 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks (18-12-10), who are 1-2-3 in their past six games. Lankinen made 16 saves.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the first period. Dubois knocked down the rebound of Matt Roy’s shot to the left of the crease and lifted a backhand over Lankinen’s left pad from in front.

Thompson made five saves in 21 seconds beginning at 17:28 of the second period to preserve the lead.

Garland tied it 1-1 on the power play with 37 seconds left in the period, one-timing a rebound from the right side of the net.

Vancouver outshot Washington 21-5 in the second.