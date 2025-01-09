Dubois scores twice, lifts Capitals past Canucks in OT

Washington pushes point streak to 5; Vancouver drops 5th in 6 games

VAN@WSH: Dubois arcs it in over Lankinen to open the scoring

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his second goal of the game with 41 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Washington Capitals past the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Aliaksei Protas carried the puck into the Vancouver zone, circled around the back of the net and passed to Dubois, who skated down the slot and beat Kevin Lankinen.

Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals (27-10-4), who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2) and their home point streak to nine (7-0-2).

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin was held off the score sheet and remains 23 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks (18-12-10), who are 1-2-3 in their past six games. Lankinen made 16 saves.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the first period. Dubois knocked down the rebound of Matt Roy’s shot to the left of the crease and lifted a backhand over Lankinen’s left pad from in front.

Thompson made five saves in 21 seconds beginning at 17:28 of the second period to preserve the lead.

Garland tied it 1-1 on the power play with 37 seconds left in the period, one-timing a rebound from the right side of the net.

Vancouver outshot Washington 21-5 in the second.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Pettersson remains out for Canucks

Bedard has 2 points to push streak to 8, Blackhawks defeat Avalanche

Marchand’s mom imitates her son in funny video

NHL EDGE stats: Coaching change to McLellan sparks Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 872, now 23 from breaking NHL record

Karlsson focused on winning Stanley Cup with Penguins, not Trade Deadline

Central race, outdoor games in Florida discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

NHL to hold 2 outdoor games in Florida next season

Panthers, Lightning to host outdoor games in Florida next season

NHL outdoor games in Miami, Tampa big step for NHL, Florida fans

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky with Capitals against Canucks

Flames-Kings game postponed due to wildfires in Los Angeles area

Golden Knights stay hot, hold off Sharks

Stenlund receives Stanley Cup ring before facing old team

Hagens' performance at World Junior Championship discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Benn lifts Stars past Rangers in OT for 5th straight win 

Point scores with 52 seconds left in 3rd to lift Lightning past Hurricanes