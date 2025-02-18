Demko week to week for Canucks with lower-body injury

Goalie left game against Maple Leafs on Feb. 8, will not join Vancouver on upcoming road trip

Thatcher Demko injury 021825

© Eakin Howard/Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko is week to week with a lower-body injury, and the Vancouver Canucks’ No. 1 goalie will not join the team on a five-game road trip coming out of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Demko, who left midway through the first period of a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 after making six saves, was not on the ice on Tuesday for the Canucks’ first practice since then. Vancouver called up goalie Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday in his place.

There was not an obvious injury to Demko during the game against Toronto, but coach Rick Tocchet said at the time it was not related to the left-knee injury that kept him out for the first two months of this season.

“It's not the knee,” Tocchet said after the game.

Demko, who was a finalist last in voting for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the best goalie in the NHL, missed training camp and the first 24 games this season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21. The 29-year-old backed up Kevin Lankinen for two games before making his season debut on Dec. 10, when he made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Demko also left a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 2 with back spasms and missed the next two games. He is 6-6-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 17 games (all starts) this season but was 3-1-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .952 save percentage in his four starts prior to the game against Toronto on Feb. 8.

Lankinen, who is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 GAA and .905 save percentage in 34 games (32 starts) this season and took part in the 4 Nations Face-Off with Finland, will be the No. 1 goalie in Demko’s absence. But Vancouver has two back-to-back sets on the upcoming road trip, which ends on March 1 at Seattle, meaning Silovs likely will play at least one game, if not two, before Demko returns.

The Canucks (26-18-11) begin the trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC).

Silovs, who helped the Canucks to a six-game series victory against the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round last season, began this season with Vancouver but went 1-4-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .847 save percentage before being sent to the AHL when Demko returned. The 23-year-old is 10-4-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .906 save percentage in 14 games with Abbotsford this season.

