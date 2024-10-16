Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ TBL – 11:53 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont interfered with Arturs Silovs by pushing his pad, which caused the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.7, which states in part, “In the event that a goalkeeper has been pushed into the net together with the puck by an attacking player after making a stop, the goal will be disallowed.”

Latest News

Stars defeat Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

NHL Buzz: Nylander status uncertain for Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Gustavsson latest NHL goalie with a goal

Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'