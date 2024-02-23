McCann has 4 points, Kraken hand Canucks 4th straight loss

Eberle gets 2 goals, assist for Seattle; Miller scores in 3rd straight for Vancouver

Recap: Canucks at Kraken 2.22.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Jared McCann had a goal and three assists, and Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win for the Seattle Kraken, who handed the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight loss at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

McCann extended his point streak to six games (10 points; five goals, five assists), and Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (24-21-11), who have points in four straight (3-0-1). Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves for Seattle. 

J.T. Miller scored for the third consecutive game, and Sam Lafferty had a goal for the Canucks (37-16-6), who had not lost three straight all season before this current skid. Thatcher Demko made 26 saves. 

Miller made it 1-0 at 4:34 of the first period, poking a loose puck past Grubauer’s left pad from the top of the crease after Brock Boeser’s blocked shot bounced off the end boards. 

Vince Dunn tied it 1-1 with a slap shot from the point at 13:22. Three seconds after an Elias Lindholm high-sticking penalty ended, Dunn took a pass from McCann and fired it by Demko’s glove with Alex Wennberg screening the Vancouver goalie. 

McCann gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 21 seconds into the second period. Ian Cole turned the puck over to McCann in the slot, who snapped a shot over Demko’s glove. 

Lafferty made it 2-2 at 4:57 after Pius Suter’s shot got blocked by Schultz, then bounced off Lafferty and floated over Grubauer’s left shoulder. 

Schultz regained a 3-2 lead for the Kraken at 13:29, using Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers as a screen and slapping it by Demko’s glove. 

Eberle pushed it to 4-2 at 14:40, getting a feed from McCann from below the goal line, and then lifting his own rebound under the crossbar. 

Eberle added an empty-net goal with 2:09 left in the third for the 5-2 final.

