Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Latest News

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bratt has 4 points, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win
Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10
2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby
Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’
Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid
Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight
Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road
Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 
Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Fox leaves Rangers game with lower-body injury
Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL Buzz: Boldy returns for Wild against Devils

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Hughes has 5 points, Pettersson gets 3 assists for Vancouver

Recap: Canucks at Sharks 11.2.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Quinn Hughes had a five-point night and the Vancouver Canucks dealt the San Jose Sharks their 10th straight loss, 10-1 at SAP Center on Thursday.

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each tallied three points for the Canucks (7-2-1), who have won three of their last four games and are riding a six-game point streak. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund scored the lone goal for the Sharks (0-9-1), and Mackenzie Blackwood made 10 saves after entering the game in the second period to relieve Kaapo Kahkonen, who allowed six goals on 19 shots.

Boeser put Vancouver up 1-0 at 2:23 of the first period with a power-play goal off a pass by Pettersson. 

Miller increased the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 4:00 when Boeser set him up for a backhand.

Hughes made it 3-0 at 8:00 with a shot from the blue line that bounced off Kahkonen's glove and into the net.

Boeser scored his second of the game, and second on the power play, at 16:49 to make it 4-0.

Ilya Mikheyev increased the Canucks' lead to 5-0 1:03 into the second period after a tic-tac-toe passing play with Pettersson and Carson Soucy.

Andre Kuzmenko made it 6-0 at 8:47 when he drove the right side of the net and ran into Kahkonen as he scored. Kahkonen appeared to be shaken up and left the game. 

Sam Lafferty shot past Blackwood to make it 7-0 at 12:35 on a wrap-around goal, and Pius Suter made it 8-0 at 17:26.

Anthony Beauvillier made it 9-0 with a power-play goal at 3:10 of the third period and scored again to make it 10-0 at 11:58.

Vancouver was four-for-five with the man advantage. 

Zetterlund put San Jose on the board with a wrist shot on the power play at 16:12 for the 10-1 final.