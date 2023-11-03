Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each tallied three points for the Canucks (7-2-1), who have won three of their last four games and are riding a six-game point streak. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund scored the lone goal for the Sharks (0-9-1), and Mackenzie Blackwood made 10 saves after entering the game in the second period to relieve Kaapo Kahkonen, who allowed six goals on 19 shots.

Boeser put Vancouver up 1-0 at 2:23 of the first period with a power-play goal off a pass by Pettersson.

Miller increased the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 4:00 when Boeser set him up for a backhand.

Hughes made it 3-0 at 8:00 with a shot from the blue line that bounced off Kahkonen's glove and into the net.

Boeser scored his second of the game, and second on the power play, at 16:49 to make it 4-0.

Ilya Mikheyev increased the Canucks' lead to 5-0 1:03 into the second period after a tic-tac-toe passing play with Pettersson and Carson Soucy.

Andre Kuzmenko made it 6-0 at 8:47 when he drove the right side of the net and ran into Kahkonen as he scored. Kahkonen appeared to be shaken up and left the game.

Sam Lafferty shot past Blackwood to make it 7-0 at 12:35 on a wrap-around goal, and Pius Suter made it 8-0 at 17:26.

Anthony Beauvillier made it 9-0 with a power-play goal at 3:10 of the third period and scored again to make it 10-0 at 11:58.

Vancouver was four-for-five with the man advantage.

Zetterlund put San Jose on the board with a wrist shot on the power play at 16:12 for the 10-1 final.