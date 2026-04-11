Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (22-48-8) at SHARKS (37-34-7)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Ty Mueller, Victor Mancini

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Chernyshov and Gaudette each will return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Forwards Dellandrea and Regenda will come out.

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