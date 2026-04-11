Canucks at Sharks projected lineups

CANUCKS (22-48-8) at SHARKS (37-34-7)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Nikita Tolopilo
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Ty Mueller, Victor Mancini
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Chernyshov and Gaudette each will return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Forwards Dellandrea and Regenda will come out.