Lankinen makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Flyers

Nils Hoglander, Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Canucks (2-1-2), who won their second straight game after losing their first three (0-1-2), including 3-2 in a shootout against Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Samuel Ersson made 29 saves for the Flyers (1-3-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Hoglander put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 16:09 of the first period with a tap-in goal on the right post.

Boeser made it 2-0 at 8:40 of the second period when he scored from the left post on a pass from defenseman Tyler Myers, who played in his 1,000th NHL game. Myers is the 400th player in League history to reach the milestone.

Sherwood scored his first goal with the Canucks off a face-off at 9:30 to put Vancouver ahead 3-0. He signed a two-year contract, $3 million with the Canucks on July 1.