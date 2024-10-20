Lankinen makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Flyers

Boeser, Hoglander score; Philadelphia drops 4th straight

Canucks at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Nils Hoglander, Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Canucks (2-1-2), who won their second straight game after losing their first three (0-1-2), including 3-2 in a shootout against Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Samuel Ersson made 29 saves for the Flyers (1-3-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Hoglander put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 16:09 of the first period with a tap-in goal on the right post.

Boeser made it 2-0 at 8:40 of the second period when he scored from the left post on a pass from defenseman Tyler Myers, who played in his 1,000th NHL game. Myers is the 400th player in League history to reach the milestone.

Sherwood scored his first goal with the Canucks off a face-off at 9:30 to put Vancouver ahead 3-0. He signed a two-year contract, $3 million with the Canucks on July 1.

Latest News

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Shesterkin makes 34 saves, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd straight win

Kaprizov has goal, assist to lift Wild past Blue Jackets

Forsling lifts undermanned Panthers past Golden Knights in OT

Duchene scores twice, Dallas tops Edmonton in West Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Nedeljkovic to join Penguins on road trip

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings score 3 in 3rd, hand Predators 5th straight loss to start season

Batherson has 3 points, Senators hand Lightning 1st loss

Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Barkov could return from lower-body injury next week for Panthers

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

Morrow ‘very honored’ to be inducted into Stars Hall of Fame 

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast start

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 19

MacKinnon, Avalanche recover, top Ducks late in OT for 1st win

Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated