Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS (1-1-2) at FLYERS (1-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Pius Suter -- Nils Aman -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nick Seeler (leg)

Status report

Joshua practiced for the first time since the forward had offseason surgery as part of his treatment for testicular cancer; there is no timetable for his return to the lineup, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Lankinen will start for the second straight game; the last time he started consecutive NHL games was April 25-27, 2022, with the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Forbort remains away from the Canucks for personal reasons; Tocchet said he did not have an update on when the defenseman could rejoin the team but was planning on speaking to him Saturday. ... Demko watched the Canucks morning skate from the bench; the goalie has been skating recently on his own but Tocchet said there is no timetable for his return. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Seeler, who has not played because of a nerve issue in his right leg sustained during a preseason game Oct. 1, skated on his own before a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and is day to day; if the defenseman plays, it's likely he would replace Johnson in the lineup.