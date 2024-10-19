Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS (1-1-2) at FLYERS (1-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Pius Suter -- Nils Aman -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Arshdeep Bains, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nick Seeler (leg)
Status report
Joshua practiced for the first time since the forward had offseason surgery as part of his treatment for testicular cancer; there is no timetable for his return to the lineup, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Lankinen will start for the second straight game; the last time he started consecutive NHL games was April 25-27, 2022, with the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Forbort remains away from the Canucks for personal reasons; Tocchet said he did not have an update on when the defenseman could rejoin the team but was planning on speaking to him Saturday. ... Demko watched the Canucks morning skate from the bench; the goalie has been skating recently on his own but Tocchet said there is no timetable for his return. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Seeler, who has not played because of a nerve issue in his right leg sustained during a preseason game Oct. 1, skated on his own before a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and is day to day; if the defenseman plays, it's likely he would replace Johnson in the lineup.