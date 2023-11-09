Canucks at Senators

CANUCKS (9-2-1) at SENATORS (5-6-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Canucks held an optional morning skate with 11 forwards and two goalies Thursday. … DeSmith will start after Demko started the previous four games. ... Blueger, a center who has not played this season, took part in the morning skate and is “getting close, very close,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Zub, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision for the second straight game. If he dresses, he’ll be paired with Sanderson, Bernard-Docker could be paired with Kleven, and Matinpalo could be scratched.