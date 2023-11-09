Canucks at Senators

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap news and notes november 9

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg

Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 8

Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Florida Panthers focused on winning not style points

Panthers focused on winning, not style points
Ottawa Senators get much-needed win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators get ‘a little breather’ with much-needed win
Columbus Zach Werenski trying to take it slow with injury return

Werenski learning less is more returning from injury for Blue Jackets
Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

Lundqvist 'appreciated what he did' on path to Hockey Hall of Fame
AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Canadiens physician Dr Mulder recalls 60 years of NHL memories

Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician
NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals
Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers
David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Pastrnak performs coin toss before New England Revolution playoff game

Canucks at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (9-2-1) at SENATORS (5-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate with 11 forwards and two goalies Thursday. … DeSmith will start after Demko started the previous four games. ... Blueger, a center who has not played this season, took part in the morning skate and is “getting close, very close,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Zub, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision for the second straight game. If he dresses, he’ll be paired with Sanderson, Bernard-Docker could be paired with Kleven, and Matinpalo could be scratched.