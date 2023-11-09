Canucks at Senators

CANUCKS (9-2-1) at SENATORS (5-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Roby Jarventie -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate with 11 forwards and two goalies Thursday. … DeSmith will start after Demko started the previous four games. ... Blueger, a center who has not played this season, took part in the morning skate and is “getting close, very close,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 27 saves in a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Zub, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision for the second straight game. If he dresses, he’ll be paired with Sanderson, Bernard-Docker could be paired with Kleven, and Matinpalo could be scratched.