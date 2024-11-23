Canucks at Senators projected lineups

CANUCKS (9-6-3) at SENATORS (8-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Max Sasson -- Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave), Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Josh Norris -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

Sasson will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Desharnais could make his return from an undisclosed injury; he missed three games. … Boeser, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, is on the road trip but skated Saturday. … Demko, a goalie who hasn’t played this season, took reps in practice Saturday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Hamonic will take his spot on the third pairing. … Senators coach Travis Green moved Pinto to the first line and Norris to the third line at the morning skate.