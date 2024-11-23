Canucks at Senators projected lineups

CANUCKS (9-6-3) at SENATORS (8-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander
Max Sasson -- Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave), Noah Juulsen
Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Josh Norris -- David Perron
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)
Status report
Sasson will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Desharnais could make his return from an undisclosed injury; he missed three games. … Boeser, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, is on the road trip but skated Saturday. … Demko, a goalie who hasn’t played this season, took reps in practice Saturday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Hamonic will take his spot on the third pairing. … Senators coach Travis Green moved Pinto to the first line and Norris to the third line at the morning skate.