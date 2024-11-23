Canucks at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (9-6-3) at SENATORS (8-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, SN1, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Max Sasson -- Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave), Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Josh Norris -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed)

Status report

Sasson will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Desharnais could make his return from an undisclosed injury; he missed three games. … Boeser, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, is on the road trip but skated Saturday. … Demko, a goalie who hasn’t played this season, took reps in practice Saturday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Hamonic will take his spot on the third pairing. … Senators coach Travis Green moved Pinto to the first line and Norris to the third line at the morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews skates, could return for Maple Leafs next week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday

Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

Bedard hopes to get out of ‘frustrating’ stretch for Blackhawks

Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 22