Canucks at Rangers projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Chytil did not accompany the Canucks on their six-game road trip that started with a 4-3 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday; the center will miss his third straight game. ... Demko has been a full participant in the past two morning skates and the goalie is close to returning after not playing since Feb. 8. ... J.T. Miller will face his former team for the first time since the Rangers acquired him in a trade with the Canucks on Jan. 31. ... Rempe returns after being a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday because of illness. … Berard, a forward, comes out of the lineup after playing 6:35 against Toronto. … The Rangers changed all four line combinations during practice Friday, including moving Zibanejad from center on the top line to wing on the second, with Trocheck moving up into that spot, and swapping Krieder and Lafreniere.