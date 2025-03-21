Canucks at Rangers projected lineups

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Chytil did not accompany the Canucks on their six-game road trip that started with a 4-3 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday; the center will miss his third straight game. ... Demko has been a full participant in the past two morning skates and the goalie is close to returning after not playing since Feb. 8. ... J.T. Miller will face his former team for the first time since the Rangers acquired him in a trade with the Canucks on Jan. 31. ... Rempe returns after being a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday because of illness. … Berard, a forward, comes out of the lineup after playing 6:35 against Toronto. … The Rangers changed all four line combinations during practice Friday, including moving Zibanejad from center on the top line to wing on the second, with Trocheck moving up into that spot, and swapping Krieder and Lafreniere.