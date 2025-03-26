Canucks at Islanders projected lineups

CANUCKS (33-26-12) at ISLANDERS (32-28-10)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Teddy Bleuger -- Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor -- Nils Aman -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
Demko will make his second straight start after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Fasching will return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday because of illness. ... Boqvist, a defenseman who played forward Monday, will come out.