Canucks at Islanders projected lineups

CANUCKS (33-26-12) at ISLANDERS (32-28-10)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Teddy Bleuger -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Nils Aman -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

Demko will make his second straight start after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Fasching will return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday because of illness. ... Boqvist, a defenseman who played forward Monday, will come out.