Canucks at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (32-26-12) at DEVILS (37-28-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Teddy Bleuger -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Nils Aman -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Stefan Noesen -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Justin Dowling -- Paul Cotter

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. ... Demko practiced in full Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 8 and could return; Lankinen wasn't feeling well during a 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday, per coach Rick Tocchet. ... Pettersson and Hoglander, each a forward, are questionable after each missed the third period Saturday. ... Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Palat will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

