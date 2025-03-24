Canucks at Devils projected lineups

CANUCKS (32-26-12) at DEVILS (37-28-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, Prime
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Teddy Bleuger -- Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor -- Nils Aman -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Stefan Noesen -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote -- Justin Dowling -- Paul Cotter
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Dennis Cholowski
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate. ... Demko practiced in full Sunday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 8 and could return; Lankinen wasn't feeling well during a 5-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday, per coach Rick Tocchet. ... Pettersson and Hoglander, each a forward, are questionable after each missed the third period Saturday. ... Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Palat will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury.