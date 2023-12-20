NASHVILLE – Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each had a goal and an assist for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Canucks extend point streak to 7 with win against Predators
Pettersson, Suter each has goal, assist for Vancouver, which is 8-2-1 in past 11
Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev had two assists for the Canucks (22-9-2), who have won six of seven and are 8-2-1 in their past 11. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “I was watching, and sometimes we get out of position, but not very often. I just like the way they played defense. They’re protecting the middle. If we’ve got to give a shot, they give an outside shot. I think that’s really what I like about this team is whether they enjoy it or buy into it, they just love the way we defend the puck. And against this team here, they have a lot of offense. They can go. And I think we really defended them well tonight.”
Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Predators (18-14-0), who had won four in a row. Kevin Lankinen replaced Saros in the third period and made 11 saves.
“I didn’t like our focus,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “That’s something we talked about, especially this time of year with everything that’s going on. I didn’t think mentally we were sharp, and we didn’t have the energy either. I think you rinse it, but I think there has to be some lessons learned there a little bit.”
Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:38 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle off the rush.
“I think it was a good, solid 60 minutes from us,” Pettersson said. “We talked about our starts, and I think we came out strong. We defended well and DeSmith was good in net again. Overall, all players contributed and played well.”
Nils Aman scored 31 seconds later at 17:09 to make it 2-0 when the puck bounced past Nashville defenseman Tyson Barrie behind the net and right to Aman in the slot.
Jeremy Lauzon cut it to 2-1 at 14:23 of the second period with a wrist shot past the blocker off the rush.
“I think I’ve just tried to play simple,” Lauzon said. “I know my role. I know the type of player I am. I’m not going to be a guy that’s going to be on the power play, but I’m a great skater. If I can jump into the rush from time to time when there’s space in front of me, I’ll do it. I think I have a good shot, so if I can try to utilize that a little bit more and bring some offense, I think it’s just going to help my game.”
Nils Hoglander redirected a point shot by Hughes to make it 3-1 just 15 seconds later at 14:38.
“I just try to play my style and be grinding in the net front a lot,” Hoglander said. “That’s what goal-scorers do. I’m going to keep going there.”
Suter scored on a rebound to make it 4-1 at 15:24.
Teddy Blueger made it 5-1 at 1:16 of the third period with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle. Saros was pulled after the goal.
“I liked our game,” Pettersson said. “Even when they scored, we just kept going and didn’t let that slow us down or give them any momentum.”
Cody Glass scored from the slot at 19:48 for the 5-2 final.
NOTES: Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko was a healthy scratch. Phillip Di Giuseppe took his place on the fourth line with Aman and Sam Lafferty. ... Hughes has not scored a goal in his NHL career against the Predators but has 20 assists in 13 games. … Predators forward Kiefer Sherwood has missed the past three games because of an upper-body injury. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday. … Hughes and Pettersson joined J.T. Miller as the second and third Canucks players to reach 40 points this season, the most among all teams. … Pettersson's and Aman's goals were the fastest two by the Canucks this season.