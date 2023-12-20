Canucks extend point streak to 7 with win against Predators

Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev had two assists for the Canucks (22-9-2), who have won six of seven and are 8-2-1 in their past 11. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “I was watching, and sometimes we get out of position, but not very often. I just like the way they played defense. They’re protecting the middle. If we’ve got to give a shot, they give an outside shot. I think that’s really what I like about this team is whether they enjoy it or buy into it, they just love the way we defend the puck. And against this team here, they have a lot of offense. They can go. And I think we really defended them well tonight.”

Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Predators (18-14-0), who had won four in a row. Kevin Lankinen replaced Saros in the third period and made 11 saves.

“I didn’t like our focus,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “That’s something we talked about, especially this time of year with everything that’s going on. I didn’t think mentally we were sharp, and we didn’t have the energy either. I think you rinse it, but I think there has to be some lessons learned there a little bit.”