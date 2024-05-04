Suter scores late, Canucks eliminate Predators with shutout in Game 6

The Canucks will play the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Brock Boeser made the pass to Suter in front of the net, and he beat Predators goaltender Juuse Saros on a shot inside the left post.

Silovs, who was making his third straight start, recorded his first shutout in the NHL for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Silovs had made nine career regular-season starts prior to the series.

Saros made 28 saves for the Predators, who were the first wild card from the West.

The Predators were unable to convert on a four-minute power play in the second period after Boeser was called for a double minor for high-sticking against Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Predators forward Cole Smith missed the game because of an upper-body injury. Juuso Parssinen replaced him in the lineup. It was Parssinen’s playoff debut.