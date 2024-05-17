Rangers show resiliency to finish off Hurricanes, reach Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jacob Trouba paused when he heard the question. It was for maybe a second. He didn't need any longer.

Did you learn anything new about your team tonight?

"No, I didn't," the New York Rangers defenseman said. "That's the team that we know we have."

The Rangers didn't know for sure that they were going to come back from two goals down in the third period to advance to the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday with a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the second round at PNC Arena.

But they believed they would. They always believe they will. And they typically do.

"I'm not surprised," coach Peter Laviolette said. "I would find it hard to believe that the players would say that they're surprised. I would say just knowing what we've done this year that this could happen tonight."

Resiliency has been a Rangers buzz word all season and for good reason.

They led the NHL with 28 comeback wins in the regular season. They had four in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games before the third period started Thursday, the Rangers down 3-1 after being thoroughly outplayed for two periods in Game 6 and all three periods in 4 -1 loss in Game 5.

But there was no panic when they entered the dressing room after the second period.

"It was calm," Trouba said. "Just the confidence in the game we play, no one was in here freaking out or yelling, it was just kind of go out and play 20 minutes how we play. We get one in the first 10. We think we can get a second one. We get three. I don't think there was any panic of frustration, just go out and play our game for another 20 minutes."

Chris Kreider led the way, scoring a natural hat trick to put the Rangers ahead. He scored his three goals in a span of 8:58 in the third period, making it 3-2 at 6:43, 3-3 with a power-play goal at 11:54 and 4-3 at 15:41.

Kreider even said before the third period that he felt he was going to get one.

His performance was reminiscent of Mark Messier's third-period natural hat trick in Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final that brought the Rangers back from down 2-1 to force a Game 7 against the New Jersey Devils that they eventually won on their way to winning the Stanley Cup.