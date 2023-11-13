Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Canadiens

Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves for Vancouver (11-3-1), which is 9-1-1 in its past 11 games.

“Good teams come out after a loss and play well, and I thought we did that tonight,” DeSmith said. “I thought we defended hard and I think we’ve been doing that all year. And if we keep doing it, we’re a good team because we have a lot of guys who can score and put the puck in the net. So as long as we keep defending hard, we’re really tough to beat.”

Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj scored for Montreal (8-5-2), which had won its past two games. Jake Allen made 30 saves.

“It’s the NHL, you’ve got to be ready to go every night. There’s no excuses,” Canadiens forward Sean Monahan said. “You play an emotional game, a big game like we did yesterday (a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins), I mean, you’ve got to build off that. You’ve got to take that into the next night, and I don’t think we did that.”