Canucks at Canadiens projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)
Status report
Hughes will be a game-time decision; he’s missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Pettersson, who has also missed the past four games, took part in an optional morning skate, but the forward is unlikely to play. … Joshua, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3. … Lekkerimaki will play for the first time since Nov. 19 after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Demko took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to dress as the backup goalie; he last played Jan. 2. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.