Canucks at Canadiens projected lineups

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Max Sasson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)

Status report

Hughes will be a game-time decision; he’s missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Pettersson, who has also missed the past four games, took part in an optional morning skate, but the forward is unlikely to play. … Joshua, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3. … Lekkerimaki will play for the first time since Nov. 19 after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Demko took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to dress as the backup goalie; he last played Jan. 2. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.