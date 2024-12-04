ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored with 24 seconds left in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild their fourth straight win, 3-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Kaprizov lifts Wild past Canucks in OT
Scores with 24 seconds left, gives Minnesota 4th straight win
After Canucks forward Brock Boeser hit the post on the rush with 33 seconds left, Marco Rossi fed Kaprizov on a 2-on-1 for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Frederick Gaudreau and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota (17-4-4), which is 6-1-1 in its past eight. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.
Elias Pettersson had two assists, and Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver (13-7-4), which had won two in a row. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in his first road loss of the season (10-0-1).
Hughes gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:37 of the first period with a shot from the point through traffic.
Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 7:56 of the second period with a wrist shot at the top of the slot off a give-and-go with Marcus Foligno.
DeBrusk put the Canucks back in front 2-1 at 19:18, scoring on a rebound at the doorstep after Gustavsson stopped Pettersson’s backhand from in close.
Middleton tied it 2-2 at 1:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.