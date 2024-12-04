Kaprizov lifts Wild past Canucks in OT

After Canucks forward Brock Boeser hit the post on the rush with 33 seconds left, Marco Rossi fed Kaprizov on a 2-on-1 for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota (17-4-4), which is 6-1-1 in its past eight. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

Elias Pettersson had two assists, and Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver (13-7-4), which had won two in a row. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in his first road loss of the season (10-0-1).

Hughes gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:37 of the first period with a shot from the point through traffic.

Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 7:56 of the second period with a wrist shot at the top of the slot off a give-and-go with Marcus Foligno.

DeBrusk put the Canucks back in front 2-1 at 19:18, scoring on a rebound at the doorstep after Gustavsson stopped Pettersson’s backhand from in close.

Middleton tied it 2-2 at 1:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.