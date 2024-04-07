Kings defeat Canucks, move into 3rd in Pacific

Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (41-25-11), who have won three in a row and moved one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division.

Phillip Danault had an assist in his return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury, and Cam Talbot made 39 saves.

Brock Boeser scored his 39th goal of the season, and Casey DeSmith allowed six goals on 29 shots for the Canucks (47-22-8), who have lost four of their past six (2-4-0).

Kempe put the Kings up 1-0 at 2:48 of the first period. He scored on a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play.

Doughty made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 5:45, scoring with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Boeser cut it to 2-1 at 10:48. Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson tried to lift Boeser’s stick as he cut in on goal, causing the puck to deflect off Boeser’s shin and into the net.

Alex Laferriere pushed it to 3-1 at 2:09 of the second period when he redirected in Jordan Spence’s one-timer from the blue line.

Fiala made it 4-1 at 8:49, following up his own rebound on a partial breakaway.

Dakota Joshua pulled the Canucks to within 4-2 at 7:23 of the third period, charging the crease and putting in the rebound J.T. Miller’s shot.

Trevor Moore scored his 30th goal of the season to extend the lead to 5-2 at 10:35. He intercepted a pass from Conor Garland before finishing a return feed from Danault from a sharp angle.

Teddy Blueger scored short-handed at 12:35 to make it 5-3. He put in a rebound at the left post after Nikita Zadorov's pass on a 2-on-1 rush deflected on net off the stick of Doughty.

Kempe scored on a short-handed breakaway at 17:16 for the 6-3 final.