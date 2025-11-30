Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ LAK – 2:44 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles’ Trevor Moore preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 17:24 (2:36 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

Geekie scores 2 more, Bruins recover for shootout win against Red Wings

Niederreiter scores twice, Jets snap 4-game losing streak with win against Predators

Tippett gets 3 points, Flyers hold off Devils to stay hot

Matthews gets 1st goal since return in Maple Leafs win against Penguins

Blues celebrate Faulk's 1,000th NHL game with shirts, jerseys

NHL Status Report: Nylander returns from illness for Maple Leafs

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Skinner makes 26 saves, bounces back to help Oilers shut out Kraken

Avalanche cruise past Canadiens, extend point streak to 16

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hagel scores twice, Lightning defeat Rangers for 7th win in row

Stars name Keller 1st Star after death of father

Messier to help showcase GAME 7 brand, apparel at NHL Shop NYC

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Palmieri to have ACL surgery, out 6-8 months for Islanders

NHL Draft notebook: Malhotra making waves in rookie season with Brantford