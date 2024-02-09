Canucks at Red Wings

CANUCKS (34-12-5) at RED WINGS (26-18-6)

1 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Olli Maatta, James Reimer

Injured: None

Status report

Miller and Pettersson switched places during practice Friday, with Miller moving to a line with Lindholm. … Kane will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Lyon will make his 15th start in 16 games. ... Husso will be available after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury and three days on a conditioning assignment with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League from Jan. 25-27. ... Chiarot will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.