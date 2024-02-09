Canucks at Red Wings

CANUCKS (34-12-5) at RED WINGS (26-18-6)
1 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Elias Lindholm
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Christian Fischer -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
Ville Husso
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Olli Maatta, James Reimer
Injured: None
Status report
Miller and Pettersson switched places during practice Friday, with Miller moving to a line with Lindholm. … Kane will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Lyon will make his 15th start in 16 games. ... Husso will be available after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury and three days on a conditioning assignment with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League from Jan. 25-27. ... Chiarot will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.