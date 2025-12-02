Canucks at Avalanche projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-13-3) at AVALANCHE (18-1-6)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty-- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo was designated non-roster on Monday for the birth of his child; Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Hoglander, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey; Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Hoglander is “feeling good.” … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Nichushkin will play after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.