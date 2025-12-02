Canucks at Avalanche projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-13-3) at AVALANCHE (18-1-6)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty-- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo was designated non-roster on Monday for the birth of his child; Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. … Hoglander, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey; Vancouver coach Adam Foote said Hoglander is “feeling good.” … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Nichushkin will play after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

