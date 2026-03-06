Canucks at Blackhawks projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-36-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-28-10)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson – Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Aatu Raty, Cole Clayton

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Evander Kane (illness)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: None

Status report

Kane will miss his second straight game, despite the forward participating in the Canucks’ morning skate. ... Kaiser will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury … Mangiapane will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Chicago traded forward Nick Foligno to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations Friday.