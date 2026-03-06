Canucks at Blackhawks projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-36-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-28-10)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson – Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane -- Teddy Blueger -- Max Sasson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Aatu Raty, Cole Clayton
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Evander Kane (illness)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: None
Status report
Kane will miss his second straight game, despite the forward participating in the Canucks’ morning skate. ... Kaiser will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury … Mangiapane will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Chicago traded forward Nick Foligno to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations Friday.