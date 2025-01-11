Tokarski makes 14 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canucks

The shutout was Tokarski's first in five starts with Carolina and the third of his career. The 35-year-old was signed by the Hurricanes on Dec. 2 after playing for Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (26-15-2), who are 4-2-0 in their past six.

It was the third straight multipoint game for Staal, who had a hat trick in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Thatcher Demko made 18 saves for the Canucks (18-13-10), who are 0-2-2 in their past four. Demko missed the previous three games with back spasms.

Elias Pettersson returned to the Vancouver lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury sustained against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 14:41 of the first period. Dmitry Orlov’s shot hit Eric Robinson at the netfront, and Staal scored on the loose puck in the slot.

Svechnikov made it 2-0 at 1:37 of the second period when he spun away from a check from Carson Soucy in the corner before driving to net and scoring top shelf.