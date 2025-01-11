RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dustin Tokarski made 14 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center on Friday.
Tokarski makes 14 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canucks
Goaltender gets 3rd career shutout, Staal has 3rd straight multipoint game with goal, assist
The shutout was Tokarski's first in five starts with Carolina and the third of his career. The 35-year-old was signed by the Hurricanes on Dec. 2 after playing for Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (26-15-2), who are 4-2-0 in their past six.
It was the third straight multipoint game for Staal, who had a hat trick in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Thatcher Demko made 18 saves for the Canucks (18-13-10), who are 0-2-2 in their past four. Demko missed the previous three games with back spasms.
Elias Pettersson returned to the Vancouver lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury sustained against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23.
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 14:41 of the first period. Dmitry Orlov’s shot hit Eric Robinson at the netfront, and Staal scored on the loose puck in the slot.
Svechnikov made it 2-0 at 1:37 of the second period when he spun away from a check from Carson Soucy in the corner before driving to net and scoring top shelf.