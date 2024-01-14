Demko makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Sabres for 5th straight win

Demko made a save on a net-front scramble with five seconds remaining in the third period to preserve the victory.

He was named as a 2024 NHL-All-Star Game participant through the Fan Vote on Saturday night.

Sam Lafferty scored the only goal for the Canucks (29-11-3), who have won six of their past seven (6-1-0).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for the Sabres (18-21-4), who had won three of four (3-1-0).

Brock Boeser appeared to give Vancouver the lead 39 seconds into the second period from high in the right circle, but the Sabres challenged for offside and the goal was overturned following video review.

Lafferty put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 2:05 of the second. Nikita Zadorov’s point shot hit Lafferty in front, and he turned and swept the loose puck by Luukkonen’s left pad.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game at 13 seconds of the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return after he was hit by Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek.