Demko makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Sabres for 5th straight win

Lafferty scores only goal early in 2nd; Luukkonen stops 22 for Buffalo

Recap: Canucks @ Sabres 1.13.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to help the Vancouver Canucks win their fifth game in a row, 1-0 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Demko made a save on a net-front scramble with five seconds remaining in the third period to preserve the victory.

He was named as a 2024 NHL-All-Star Game participant through the Fan Vote on Saturday night.

Sam Lafferty scored the only goal for the Canucks (29-11-3), who have won six of their past seven (6-1-0).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for the Sabres (18-21-4), who had won three of four (3-1-0).

Brock Boeser appeared to give Vancouver the lead 39 seconds into the second period from high in the right circle, but the Sabres challenged for offside and the goal was overturned following video review.

Lafferty put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 2:05 of the second. Nikita Zadorov’s point shot hit Lafferty in front, and he turned and swept the loose puck by Luukkonen’s left pad.

Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game at 13 seconds of the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return after he was hit by Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek.

Latest News

NHL adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

NHL, adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game
NHL Buzz news and notes January 13

NHL Buzz: Eichel to 'miss a little bit of time' for Golden Knights
Auston Matthews Mitch Marner meet fans who started lemonade stand to attend game 

Matthews, Marner meet young siblings who sold lemonade to attend Maple Leafs game
Former Flyers defenseman Glen Cochrane dies at 65

Cochrane, former Flyers defenseman, dies at 65
final seven players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster
1st 10 chosen for new look 2024 NHL All Star Skills competition

Matthews, Makar, Pastrnak among 1st 10 chosen for new-look All-Star Skills competition
Winnipeg Jets Nate Schmidt yellow gloves fashion statement

Schmidt makes fashion statement, stays warm with yellow gloves before Jets game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
New York Rangers Washington Capitals game recap January 13

Capitals use 3rd-period comeback to hand Rangers 4th loss in row
Start time updates for games on January 15

NHL announces start time changes to Sharks-Sabres, Kraken-Penguins on Monday
Statement from National Hockey League

NHL statement on IIHF, Israel national team
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 