Canucks at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (16-20-5) at SABRES (21-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate. … Joseph will play after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Zucker will return after missing 11 games with upper- and lower-body injuries sustained Dec. 8. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he’s hoping Kesselring will be back skating by the end of the week; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Lyon, a goalie, is day to day, but there is no timeframe for his return. He was injured late in the third period of a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Landeskog out ‘some weeks’ for Avalanche with upper-body injury, status for Olympics unclear

Johnson retires from NHL after 19 seasons, will join Canucks as pro scout

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Ducks' Carlsson

NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to continue rolling when Maple Leafs host Panthers

NHL Status Report: Sorokin to start in goal for Islanders against Devils

'NHL My World' debut episodes available on YouTube

Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Team USA Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Tkachuks, Eichel leading way

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Merzlikins, Silovs

Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

2026 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

Kuzmenko has 2 points, Kings hold off Wild