Canucks at Sabres projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-20-5) at SABRES (21-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks held an optional morning skate. … Joseph will play after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. … Zucker will return after missing 11 games with upper- and lower-body injuries sustained Dec. 8. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he’s hoping Kesselring will be back skating by the end of the week; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. … Lyon, a goalie, is day to day, but there is no timeframe for his return. He was injured late in the third period of a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29.