Canucks at Bruins projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-6-3) at BRUINS (10-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Max Sasson
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Marc McLaughlin
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Boeser will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to replace Sasson, a forward. … McLaughlin will make his season debut after he was recalled by the Bruins from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.