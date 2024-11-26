Canucks at Bruins projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-6-3) at BRUINS (10-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Marc McLaughlin

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Boeser will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to replace Sasson, a forward. … McLaughlin will make his season debut after he was recalled by the Bruins from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.