Canucks at Coyotes

CANUCKS (46-21-8) at COYOTES (31-38-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Thursday. ... Silovs is expected to make his second start of the season, and second in three games, after DeSmith made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Demko, a goalie who has missed nine games, was on the ice for part of Vancouver's morning skate Tuesday at Vegas and is eligible to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list Saturday. … Ingram will alternate starts with Vejmelka for the 11th straight game.