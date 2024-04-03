Canucks at Coyotes

CANUCKS (46-21-8) at COYOTES (31-38-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not conduct a morning skate Thursday. ... Silovs is expected to make his second start of the season, and second in three games, after DeSmith made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Demko, a goalie who has missed nine games, was on the ice for part of Vancouver's morning skate Tuesday at Vegas and is eligible to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list Saturday. … Ingram will alternate starts with Vejmelka for the 11th straight game.