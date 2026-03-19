Mammoth at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (35-27-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-23-14) 

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone

Brandon Tanev -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Kevin Stenlund (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Stenlund is day to day; the forward missed a 6-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

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