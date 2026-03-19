Mammoth at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAMMOTH (35-27-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-23-14)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone
Brandon Tanev -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Kevin Stenlund (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Braeden Bowman
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. ... Stenlund is day to day; the forward missed a 6-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.