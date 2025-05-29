Simashev, But sign entry-level contracts with Mammoth

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev and forward Daniil But have been playing hockey together since they were 15 years old.

From playing together in the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl youth hockey organization, to the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft where they were each selected by the Arizona Coyotes, to winning the first KHL championship in Lokomotiv’s history together this past season, the pair have seen it all in their youth hockey careers.

Now the two Russians will look to make their mark in the NHL, after each signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

“When it comes time to sign the two big boys, But and Simishev, there was a lot of work behind the scenes to get it done,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “There was a lot of planning, but truly excited about this day. For them to be able to come in and sign is huge for us.”

Since being drafted in 2023, both Simashev and But have been playing with Lokomotiv in the KHL, but have stayed in contact with the organization throughout their seasons in Russia.

“Lokomotiv was extremely a good club to deal with on our end,” Armstrong said. “They were great, and they allowed the two players to come into development camp and be a part of our culture and stay in touch.”

Simashev, the No. 6 pick in 2023, stands tall at 6-foot-5, which would bring him level with Michael Kesselring as the tallest defenseman on Utah's roster.

“He might be the biggest D-man I've ever drafted,” Armstrong said. “He can cover ground. He's one of the best skaters. He works at his game. He's extremely good on the D-side of the puck. And there's some room for him to grow offensively, too... But the things that he's a lead are skating and just closing and defending is truly impressive at his size. He just kept getting better and better during the course of the year and having more impact in the games.”

But, the No. 12 pick in 2023, is even taller at 6-6 and scored 28 points in the KHL last season. Armstrong is excited about what he can bring to forward group.

“He plays a North American style game,” Armstrong said. “He's extremely aggressive cutting to the net and occupying the front of the net with elite stick skills... He's a massive human being and he's learning to use his body more effectively and it takes a while when you're that big to put the strength on to compete against men and you could see every one of his games in the KHL he got better and better.”

Simashev and But are expected to come back to Utah’s development camp over the summer and compete for spots on the roster in training camp in the fall. Armstrong believes that each has a good chance of making the Mammoth roster.

“They've played in one of the best leagues in the world, in the KHL, and they've played on a championship team,” Armstrong said. “Both these guys have the ability to have some impact with our team next year. Obviously there's a transition period for them to adjust but they've got a good opportunity to come in here and make a splash with our team.”