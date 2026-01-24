NASHVILLE -- Kailer Yamamoto and Barrett Hayton each had a goal and an assist to help the Utah Mammoth win their fifth consecutive game, 5-2 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Mammoth score 3 in 2nd, top Predators for 5th straight win
Yamamoto has goal, assist for Utah; Stamkos scores again for Nashville
Mikhail Sergachev had three assists for the Mammoth (27-20-4), who extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves.
"It's a big game for us," Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. "What's important is you don't focus on distractions. … We have a structure. We have a system. We have a prep. We have a way we want to do things. We want to have an identity. … We're in the stretch where we know what we have to do. We try to not complicate everything. We try to simplify and simplify and simplify, and I think we need to keep going that way."
Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Predators (24-23-4), who have lost three of their past four. Juuse Saros made 26 saves.
"Too many passengers in a big game, which is a little bit disappointing," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "But we've just got to rebound. We go back on the road (at Boston on Tuesday). I think we've played pretty well, especially lately. A good opportunity for us to grab it here and win next week."
Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:43 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Roman Josi. It was his 17th goal in his past 22 games.
The start of the game was moved up two hours because of expected inclement weather Saturday afternoon.
"I thought we had some really good looks to make it 2-or-3 to nothing in the first," Brunette said. "Loved our first. We didn't capitalize on them, a little bit of the same story that's happened at different parts of the year. You're not going to be great every night, and I totally understand that. Today was a little bit of a different kind of animal with the time change and the quicker turnaround than expected. You're not going to be perfect, but you put yourself in a position to get something out of it. We didn't."
Clayton Keller tied the game 1-1 at 3:00 of the second period on a wrist shot that beat Saros above the blocker. Sergachev's original shot attempt was blocked, and the rebound went to Keller in the left circle.
Michael Carcone increased the lead to 2-1 at 5:13 on a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush.
Yamamoto made it 3-1 at 8:10 on a redirection of a shot from Sergachev. He had been a healthy scratch the past four games.
"Legs were a little tight at the beginning, but I actually felt really good," Yamamoto said. "Obviously playing with [Keller and Nick Schmaltz], two unbelievable players. Very easy to play with and to read off of and stuff like that. I felt good and a huge team win."
Marchessault got Nashville within 3-2 at 16:39 with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Hayton pushed the lead to 4-2 at 11:02 of the third period with a power-play goal on a rebound of a shot from Dylan Guenther.
"Big goal from our power play when we needed it in the third," Tourigny said. "I think we had a little bit of a slow start. We came out stronger in the second and third. They played really good on the other side. … They created a lot of turnovers, but I thought our battle level was there."
JJ Peterka was awarded an empty-net goal at 18:28 for the 5-2 final after being taken down from behind by Predators forward Michael Bunting.
"Myself, my line, we can't feed their top players and that's what we did," Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly said. "It caught up to us. I know it caught up to myself. I was getting a little lucky there for a bit so it's back to reality. It's hard work. I have to get back to doing what I do, and that's defending hard and getting on the right side of the puck."
NOTES: The nine-game point streak is the longest in Utah history. … Stamkos scored his 236th power-play goal, tying Mario Lemieux for eighth place in NHL history. … Mammoth forward Lawson Crouse did not play because of an illness. … Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague did not play and is week to week with a lower-body injury.