Mammoth score 3 in 2nd, top Predators for 5th straight win

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Predators (24-23-4), who have lost three of their past four. Juuse Saros made 26 saves.

"Too many passengers in a big game, which is a little bit disappointing," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "But we've just got to rebound. We go back on the road (at Boston on Tuesday). I think we've played pretty well, especially lately. A good opportunity for us to grab it here and win next week."

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:43 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Roman Josi. It was his 17th goal in his past 22 games.

The start of the game was moved up two hours because of expected inclement weather Saturday afternoon.

"I thought we had some really good looks to make it 2-or-3 to nothing in the first," Brunette said. "Loved our first. We didn't capitalize on them, a little bit of the same story that's happened at different parts of the year. You're not going to be great every night, and I totally understand that. Today was a little bit of a different kind of animal with the time change and the quicker turnaround than expected. You're not going to be perfect, but you put yourself in a position to get something out of it. We didn't."

Clayton Keller tied the game 1-1 at 3:00 of the second period on a wrist shot that beat Saros above the blocker. Sergachev's original shot attempt was blocked, and the rebound went to Keller in the left circle.

Michael Carcone increased the lead to 2-1 at 5:13 on a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush.

Yamamoto made it 3-1 at 8:10 on a redirection of a shot from Sergachev. He had been a healthy scratch the past four games.

"Legs were a little tight at the beginning, but I actually felt really good," Yamamoto said. "Obviously playing with [Keller and Nick Schmaltz], two unbelievable players. Very easy to play with and to read off of and stuff like that. I felt good and a huge team win."