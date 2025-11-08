Mammoth at Canadiens projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O'Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Cooley and Hayton will switch lines. … Vejmelka will start the first of back-to-back games; Vanecek will likely start at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the seventh straight game. … Matheson was not on the ice for the morning skate but is expected to play.