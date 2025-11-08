Mammoth at Canadiens projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O'Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Cooley and Hayton will switch lines. … Vejmelka will start the first of back-to-back games; Vanecek will likely start at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the seventh straight game. … Matheson was not on the ice for the morning skate but is expected to play.