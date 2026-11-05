Mammoth at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (10-6-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16, Mammoth+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Anders Lee

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Nick Schmaltz -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther 

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Artem Duda

Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck

Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny would not confirm his starting goalie; Cossa, who made 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, was in the starter's net at morning skate but has alternated starts with Vejmelka for the past four. … Suzuki and Dach will each return to the lineup. Suzuki missed six games since injuring his left hand during a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20. Dach missed the past two games because of illness. They will replace forwards Florian Xhekaj and Beck in the lineup.

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