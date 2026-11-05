Mammoth at Canadiens projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-6-0) at CANADIENS (9-3-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16, Mammoth+
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Anders Lee
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Nick Schmaltz -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Artem Duda
Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck
Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny would not confirm his starting goalie; Cossa, who made 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, was in the starter's net at morning skate but has alternated starts with Vejmelka for the past four. … Suzuki and Dach will each return to the lineup. Suzuki missed six games since injuring his left hand during a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20. Dach missed the past two games because of illness. They will replace forwards Florian Xhekaj and Beck in the lineup.