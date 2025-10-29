McDavid scores twice, Oilers end Mammoth's winning streak at 7

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had goal and an assist, and Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers (5-4-2), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who were concluding a four-game road trip. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Cooley put the Mammoth ahead 1-0 at 9:25 of the first period. Dylan Guenther fanned on a shot in the right circle, but he gathered the puck back up and sent a backhand pass across to Cooley, who scored glove side off the post from the left circle.

Peterka extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:45. Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse had his dump-in attempt hit off a linesman in the neutral zone, and Peterka picked up the loose puck and skated down the left wing before roofing a wrist shot over Skinner's blocker from the top of the circle.

Ekholm cut it to 2-1 with his first goal of the season just 22 seconds into the second period. He took a cross-ice feed from Draisaitl and scored with a slap shot from the top of the left circle that went into the top corner over Vejmelka’s blocker.

Isaac Howard tied it 2-2 at 3:13. He scored with a quick shot in front after Adam Henrique forced John Marino into a turnover behind the net.

Hayton put the Mammoth back in front 3-2 at 8:19. Skinner couldn't control the puck behind the net, and Nick Schmaltz picked it up and passed out front to Hayton, who shot into an open cage before the goaltender could get back in position.

Draisaitl answered back to tie it 3-3 at 13:33. Jake Walman's initial shot from the left circle produced a big rebound into the right circle, where Draisaitl quickly one-timed it past Vejmelka.

Ty Emberson scored his first goal of the season 37 seconds later to give the Oilers their first lead at 4-3. Ekholm's initial one-timer deflected off Henrique in front and bounced right to Emberson, who scored past Vejmelka's outstretched left pad in the right circle.

McDavid extended the lead to 5-3 at 17:56 with a one-timer from the right circle off a return pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

McDavid then shot into an empty net at 17:34 of the third period for the 6-3 final.