Mammoth at Red Wings projected lineups

MAMMOTH (16-16-3) at RED WINGS (19-12-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Tuesday. The Red Wings won 3-2 against the New York Islanders in Detroit; the Mammoth lost 4-1 at the Boston Bruins.