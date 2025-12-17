Mammoth at Red Wings projected lineups

MAMMOTH (16-16-3) at RED WINGS (19-12-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Tuesday. The Red Wings won 3-2 against the New York Islanders in Detroit; the Mammoth lost 4-1 at the Boston Bruins.