Mammoth at Flames projected lineups

MAMMOTH (14-12-3) at FLAMES (10-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Jake Bean

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday; Vanecek could start after Vejmelka made 31 saves. … The Flames also did not hold a morning skate. … Parekh, a rookie defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey at practice on Friday but will miss his 14th straight game.

