Mammoth at Flames projected lineups

MAMMOTH (14-12-3) at FLAMES (10-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Jake Bean
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday; Vanecek could start after Vejmelka made 31 saves. … The Flames also did not hold a morning skate. … Parekh, a rookie defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey at practice on Friday but will miss his 14th straight game.