Mammoth at Bruins projected lineups

MAMMOTH (16-15-3) at BRUINS (19-14-0)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Both teams were off Monday, and after the respective morning skates Tuesday, each coach said there would be no lineup changes from their previous games. Utah won at the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 overtime in overtime on Sunday, while Bruins lost 6-2 at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Arvidsson, who did not play against the Wild, skated Monday but was not on the ice for the morning skate.