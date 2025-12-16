Mammoth at Bruins projected lineups

MAMMOTH (16-15-3) at BRUINS (19-14-0)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Both teams were off Monday, and after the respective morning skates Tuesday, each coach said there would be no lineup changes from their previous games. Utah won at the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 overtime in overtime on Sunday, while Bruins lost 6-2 at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Arvidsson, who did not play against the Wild, skated Monday but was not on the ice for the morning skate.